Viettel to official launch first 5G network service in Vietnam

The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) will officially launch the first 5G service in Vietnam on October 15, with faster internet speeds and ultra-low latency.
The 5G network theoretically tops out at 10 gigabits per second (Gbps), significantly faster than 4G. In practical conditions, 5G speeds could be around 1 Gbps, which is ten times faster than 4G.

Viettel users have been able to register for the first 5G service packages, experiencing high-speed connectivity.

Viettel has provided 11 pre-paid packages, starting from 135,000 VND (5.44 VND), and eight post-paid ones with a monthly fee of up to 2 million VND.

Meanwhile, VinaPhone has provided the service for free for users in covered regions. It plans to complete the installation of 3,000 5G base stations across the nation by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, MobiFone signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ericsson to collaborate on the establishment of a 5G Innovation Hub at MobiFone’s premises in Vietnam.

The hub will be designed to serve as a 5G co-creation space featuring a modern 5G sandbox network, and will be used to develop new 5G use cases in collaboration with partners in Vietnam and other parts of the globe. The two companies will promote the 5G innovation hub as a dynamic innovation environment for consumers and enterprises.

Under the digital infrastructure strategy by 2025 with a vision to 2030 recently signed by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, the coverage of 5G mobile network is expected to reach all cities, provinces, high-tech zones, research and development centres, industrial parks, stations, ports and international airports by 2025 and 99% of the population by 2030./.

