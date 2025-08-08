Making news
Viettel targets double-digit growth through high-tech “make in Vietnam” exports
The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group has set ambitious targets for the 2025–2030 period, aiming for double-digit annual growth by mastering strategic national technologies and expanding exports of its “make in Vietnam” high-tech products.
According to a Viettel representative, the group is accelerating its global business strategy, contributing to Vietnam’s transformation from a technology importer to a high-tech exporter. Specifically, international revenue from telecommunications and digital services is expected to grow by 35 – 40%, while high-tech and digital industrial products are projected to expand by 25 – 30%.
Viettel is proactively researching and developing nine out of 11 national strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality/augmented reality, cloud and quantum computing, big data, blockchain, 5G/6G, robotics and automation, as well as semiconductors.
In this new phase, the company will act as a core driver in building a high-tech defence industry ecosystem and will actively advise the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence on the development of new-generation military technologies.
Senior Lieutenant General Pham Hoai Nam, Deputy Minister of National Defence, noted that Viettel must continue to innovate, improve efficiency, and uphold its role in both economic development and national defence. He also called on the group to maintain strong corporate culture, build customer trust, and expand international partnerships and markets.
Between 2020 and 2025, the domestic telecom giant maintained stable growth, finishing the period with a double-digit growth rate. Cumulatively, its consolidated revenue reached 888.2 trillion VND (33.88 billion USD), up nearly 25% compared to 2016 – 2020./.