Workers classify packages at a warehouse of Viettel Post. Photo: VNA

Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation (Viettel Post - HoSE: VTP) plans to issue more than 51 million shares to existing shareholders, aiming to raise about 511 billion VND (19.4 million USD).



Under a recent resolution on implementing a plan to offer shares to existing shareholders in 2026, approved by the company’s board, Viettel Post plans to issue over 51 million shares at a ratio of 100:42, meaning shareholders owning 100 shares will be entitled to purchase an additional 42 new shares.



The expected offering price is 10,000 VND per share, about 90% lower than the closing price of 102,000 VND per share on February 12.



The offering is expected to take place between Q2 and Q4 of 2026 after receiving the registration certificate from the State Securities Commission.



If completed, Viettel Post’s charter capital will increase from nearly 1.22 trillion VND to 1.73 trillion VND. The funds raised are expected to be used to invest in the delivery segment, enhance transportation capacity, implement logistics projects and add to working capital.



Regarding foreign ownership limits, as of the shareholder record date of January 20 this year, Viettel Post had 404 foreign shareholders holding 4.93% of the charter capital. When transferring subscription rights, foreign investors and economic organisations with more than 50% foreign capital must notify the ownership ratio before and after the transaction and commit to not exceeding the 49% cap set by law.



The company will coordinate with the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation to distribute shares to foreign investors according to their ownership ratio on the record date. If a transfer of subscription rights results in foreign ownership exceeding 49%, the relevant parties will have to cancel or adjust the transaction to ensure compliance with legal regulations.



On business results, in the fourth quarter of 2025 Viettel Post recorded net revenue of nearly 5.9 trillion VND, an increase of nearly 4% year on year. After deducting expenses, after-tax profit reached more than 153 billion VND, up 17% from Q4 2024.



For the whole of 2025, the company’s net revenue reached more than 20.85 trillion VND, a 5% increase compared to 2024. After-tax profit reached nearly 405 billion VND, a 6% rise and the highest level since the company began operations./.