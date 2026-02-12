Viettel launches talent search to develop young workforce for core technologies

Viettel Digital Talent and Viettel Future Changemakers are open for registration until March 15, 2026. Photo: Viettel

The Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) on February 12 officially opened registration for two major talent programmes for 2026 – Viettel Digital Talent and Viettel Future Changemakers – aimed at seeking, training and developing young professionals for strategic technology fields and enhancing national competitiveness.



Viettel Digital Talent is a six-month training and internship programme for students in technology, science and engineering disciplines.



In 2026, it will focus on eight strategic fields - cloud computing, cybersecurity, data science and artificial intelligence, semiconductor engineering, 5G technology, software engineering, the Internet of Things, and aerospace.



Participants will directly engage in Viettel’s research and development projects, with outstanding trainees offered official positions upon completion.



Viettel Future Changemakers targets experienced professionals and focuses on developing management talent in digital product management, technology project management and supply chain management.



The nine-month programme supports career transitions from technical roles to leadership positions through training in systems thinking and hands-on participation in Viettel’s strategic projects. Graduates may assume management or expert roles across Viettel’s member units.



Unlike conventional internship or management trainee schemes, both programmes are designed and implemented directly by Viettel, integrating training with real-world work in a global technology group. Participants are entrusted with solving major challenges that directly impact Viettel’s research, production and business operations.



According to programme organisers, the initiatives not only serve Viettel’s human resource needs but also build a core workforce for Vietnam’s strategic technology sectors, providing young talents with opportunities to take responsibility and create tangible social value.



Registration for both programmes remains open until March 15, 2026, with applications submitted online at tuyendung.viettel.vn/viettel-talent-2026. During this period, Viettel will host a career webinar and orientation workshops at universities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to introduce its core technology fields and career pathways.



Launched in 2021, Viettel Digital Talent has attracted more than 12,000 applications over five seasons, with nearly 1,200 interns participating and over 400 students recruited as official employees. Around 40% of initiatives developed through the programme have been applied in practice at Viettel.



Meanwhile, Viettel Future Changemakers has received nearly 3,000 applications over two seasons, including candidates with experience at major domestic and international corporations, with many outstanding trainees progressing to key positions within Viettel./.