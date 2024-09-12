Vietstock Awards 2024 - The 12th Vietnam's Livestock Industry Award

The press conference for VIETSTOCK AWARDS 2024 - The 12th Livestock Industry Awards.

The Department of Livestock Production, Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development (MARD) will host the Vietstock Awards 2024 to honour businesses and organisations that have significantly contributed to the development of Vietnam's livestock industry.

Vietstock Awards - The Prestigious Livestock Award

The Vietstock Awards, part of the Vietstock, is a prestigious award in the livestock industry organised by Informa Markets and hosted by the Department of Livestock Production (the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development).

Aiming to drive progressive collaboration and nurturing a spirit of innovation, the Vietstock Awards celebrates excellence in all aspects of livestock industry, from pioneering breeds to cutting-edge biosecurity solutions.

The Vietstock Awards stand as a praise and approval for the relentless efforts and pride of businesses and organisations engaged in research, technology development, and solutions that address the challenges facing Vietnam’s livestock industry.

Rungphech (Rose) Chitanuwat, Project Director – ASEAN of Informa Markets, provides additional information about the 12th Livestock Industry Awards at the press conference.

On September 5, 2024, the Director of Livestock Production (MARD) - Mr. Duong Tat Thang approved the Decision No. 395/QĐ-CN-KHCNMT&HTQT, announcing the awards and criteria for Vietstock Awards 2024.

The awards will be rigorously reviewed, evaluated, and decided upon by a professional and reputable Award Committee, comprising representatives from livestock agencies and organisations in Vietnam. With clear and transparent evaluation criteria, the award will be bestowed to businesses that have set new standards and driven innovation within Vietnam's livestock industry.

Vietstock Awards 2024 ensures that all outstanding efforts are duly recognised with 8 livestock award categories for innovation, sustainable development.

Outstanding livestock waste management technology enterprise award.

Outstanding livestock enterprise contributing to chain "from farm to fork" award.

Outstanding livestock circular economy development enterprise in Vietnam award.

Outstanding livestock biosecurity enterprise award.

Outstanding livestock waste management manufacturer award.

Outstanding livestock equipment manufacturer award.

Outstanding local compound feed producer award/ Outstanding local premix feed producer award.

Outstanding livestock breeder farm award.

**Vietstock Awards 2024 will be presented to up to 30 businesses.

Pham Kim Dang, Deputy Director of the Department of Livestock Production (MARDD), Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, shares the evaluation criteria for the 12th Livestock Industry Awards.

Evaluation Criteria and Methods

Evaluation Criteria

Nominees for the award are organisations operating in the livestock industry in Vietnam that are active and contributing to the Vietnam’s livestock industry. The contributions of the nominees must be truly representative of the overall development of the livestock industry.

The Award Decision has detailed criteria for each award. The evaluation criteria are arranged according to the following orientation:

Compliance with the law

Scale of operation

Technical efficiency

Social responsibility

Environmentally friendly, sustainable development (follow circular economy if any)

Linking the value chain

Evaluation Methods

The Award Committee will meticulously review the Nomination Profile Documents and decide the winner. The score for the candidates is based on clear and publicly disclosed criteria.

The maximum score for each of the criteria groups will be determined by the Award Committee using a 100-point scoring system:

General criteria: 20 points;

Criteria towards the theme of Vietstock 2024: 15 points;

Hard criteria: 50 points;

Priority criteria: 15 points

The score for each business is the average score given by the members of the Award Committee. To be eligible for the awards, a business must attain a total score of 70 points or more, with the hard criteria score needing to be more than 30 points.

Each award can have up to five winners. If no candidate meets the criteria, the Award Committee reserves the right to cancel the award.

Award Nominations

Nominees for the Vietstock Awards 2024 must follow the steps below:

Step 1: Submit the nomination via the online link: Vietstock Awards Nomination. Complete the Vietstock Awards Nomination Form.

Step 2: Prepare the full Nomination Profile Document, including reports proving that business/organisation meets the Award Criteria.

Step 3: Submit the complete Nomination Profile Document and the hard copy of the Vietstock Awards Nomination Form, including the company’s official stamp, to:

Recipient: Cục Chăn nuôi – Bộ Nông nghiệp & Phát triển Nông thôn (Mrs. Tạ Thị Hương Giang – 0977427200)

Address: Số 16 Thụy Khuê, Quận Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Subject: HỒ SƠ ĐỀ CỬ VIETSTOCK AWARDS 2024

Each Nomination Profile Document is valid for one award category only. For participation in multiple categories, businesses and organisations should prepare separate Nomination Profile Documents for each award.

The submission deadline for the Vietstock Awards 2024 Nomination Profile Documents is 16h00 September 20, 2024.

Note: Ensure that all instructions are followed for the Nomination Profile Documents to be deemed valid.

Vietstock Awards 2024 Ceremony

The awards ceremony will be held as part of Vietstock 2024, which will take place from October 9-11, 2024, at SECC, Ho Chi Minh City. All awards will be officially announced and given at the Vietstock Awards Ceremony on the evening of October 9, 2024.

At the Vietstock Awards Ceremony, the winning businesses and organisations will be recognised and awarded by representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development.

The Vietstock Awards certify the persistent efforts of businesses and organisations dedicated to Vietnam’s livestock industry. The awards also affirm the market position and brand reputation of the businesses in Vietnam's livestock industry.

Join the Vietstock Awards to celebrate all invaluable contributions to the livestock industry.

Nominate Vietstock Awards: https://forms.gle/Tf47dJgLCbUK1CjJ9

Pre-registration: https://ers-vn.informa-info.com/vsv24

Book a stand: https://www.vietstock.org/en/book-a-stand/

About the organiser - Informa Markets

INFORMA MARKETS is the world's leading exhibition organiser. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Livestock & Aquaculture, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others.

We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year.