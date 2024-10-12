Vietstock Awards 2024: Announcing the Winners of the 12th Vietnam’s Livestock Industry Award

At the opening ceremony of the Vietstock 2024.

On October 9, in Ho Chi Minh City, Informa Markets Group and the Department of Livestock Production (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) announced the 12th annual prestigious Vietstock Awards as part of the Vietstock Expo & Forum 2024, which focuses on livestock, animal feed, aquaculture, and meat processing in Vietnam.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Duong Tat Thang, Director of the Department of Livestock Production, highlighted that over the past 10 years, the livestock sector has maintained a growth rate of 5-7% per year, with total meat production increasing by 1.8 times, egg production by 3 times, and fresh milk output by 3.9 times. In 2023, the sector’s production value is estimated at 33 billion US dollars, contributing 26% to the agricultural GDP and over 5% to the national GDP.



Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Phung Duc Tien, delivers the opening speech at Vietstock 2024.

Thang emphasized the diverse and valuable roles businesses play in the livestock industry. The sector has seen significant progress in recent years. He also noted that domestic and international organizations have made strong investments in research and the application of advanced technologies in breeding, feed production, farm equipment, and environmental management. These efforts have helped enhance production efficiency, reduce costs, and promote sustainability within the industry.



In particular, the collaboration between businesses and livestock farmers has not only optimized production processes but also created a stable market, ensuring mutual benefits for both parties. Livestock businesses have also been highly responsive to market demands, continuously researching and developing safe, high-quality products to meet the growing consumer needs.

The delegates cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony.

According to Rose Chitanuwat, Director of ASEAN Projects at Informa Markets Group, the Vietstock Awards play a crucial role in fostering collaboration and innovation within the livestock industry. It also provides an opportunity for the Department of Livestock Production and the awards committee to honor creativity and innovation across all areas of the sector, from new livestock breeds to cutting-edge bio-security solutions.

“The Vietstock Awards recognize and reward the tireless efforts of businesses in researching and developing useful technologies and solutions that address challenges in Vietnam’s livestock industry,” said Rose.

Country General Manager of Informa Markets Vietnam Ben Wong speaks at the opening ceremony.

Vietstock Awards 2024 not only celebrates outstanding achievements and breakthroughs but also serves as a certification of the continuous hard work and dedication of prominent businesses in Vietnam’s livestock industry. The awards are reviewed, evaluated, and decided by a judging panel consisting of representatives from livestock authorities and reputable organizations in Vietnam. The evaluation process is guided by clear, transparent, and fair criteria, covering eight categories in the livestock field.

The organizers present awards to outstanding companies across various sectors of the livestock industry.

On the morning of October 9, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), the Department of Livestock Production (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development), in collaboration with Informa Markets Group, officially launched the Vietstock 2024 exhibition under the theme: “Livestock transformation for better production, nutrition, environment and life”.

Vietstock 2024 features over 400 exhibitors from 50 countries and territories and will take place over three days, from October 9 to October 11, 2024.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that With the vigorous and extensive integration trend across many fields, exchanges, sharing, and cooperation between Vietnam and other countries have always been prioritized, maintained, and promoted by the Communist Party of Vietnam. Therefore, the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has always supported and coordinated with INFORMA to organize the annual Vietstock Expo & Forum.

After 11 successful editions, not only Vietnam but also participating countries have recognized Vietstock's pivotal role in fostering local and regional integration, cooperation, and development within the livestock and aquaculture industries.

Continuing the success of the previous 11 editions, I believe that the 12th edition of VIETSTOCK will continue to be a great opportunity, a bridge for the livestock and aquaculture business community, experts, producers, and livestock and aquaculture farmers both locally and internationally to connect, share, and cooperate.



Over the past decade, the livestock industry has maintained an annual growth rate of 5-7%, with the production of various types of meat increasing 1.8 times (from 4.0 million tons to over 7.9 million tons), eggs increasing 3.0 times (from nearly 6.4 billion eggs to 19.2 billion eggs), and milk increasing 3.9 times (from 0.3 million tons to 1.2 million tons).



At the exhibition, Ben Wong, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Vietnam also said that This year marks a significant milestone for Vietstock as we celebrate its 20th anniversary. We are delighted to welcome exhibitors all over the world, and we anticipate an impressive turnout of more than 13,000 attendees from 50 countries in the livestock and aquaculture industry from Vietnam and neighboring countries.

The theme “Livestock transformation for better production, nutrition, environment and life”, underscores our commitment to building a sustainable and thriving livestock industry in Vietnam and the region. Vietstock provides a premier platform for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, fostering a spirit of progress and development in the sector.



According to statistics, the total production value of Vietnam’s livestock industry in 2023 is estimated at 33 billion US dollars, contributing 26% to the agricultural GDP and over 5% to the national GDP. The sector is one of the three key contributors to the 3.83% growth in agriculture, reaffirming its role as a pillar of Vietnam’s economy.



In the first nine months of 2024, the livestock sector continued its growth momentum. The total pig population nationwide increased by an estimated 2.5%, poultry by 2.2%, while the cattle population decreased by 0.4%, and the buffalo population dropped by 3.6%. Livestock product exports reached 376 million US dollars, up 3.8%, while imports of animal feed and raw materials fell by 3.7% compared to the same period last year, contributing significantly to Vietnam's agricultural growth.



However, in the context of increasingly complex climate change and limited natural resources, maintaining traditional livestock models presents significant challenges. To achieve the goals of improving production efficiency, product quality, and meeting the sector's sustainable development needs, transitioning to green livestock practices has become an inevitable trend.

Thus, Vietstock offers a valuable opportunity to showcase and introduce cutting-edge products and technologies in the livestock industry. It also serves as a platform for businesses, researchers, and industry experts to network, learn, and share experiences on developing a sustainable livestock sector./.

