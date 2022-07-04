Making news
Vietsovpetro launches two support sets of Dragon oilfield
According to Vietsovpetro, both sets have been launched ahead of schedule. The base of RC-10 rig weighs over 1,700 tonnes, while that of RC-RB1 weighs over 1,400 tonnes.
The company is exerting efforts to put RC-RB1 and RC-10 rigs into operation in the fourth quarter of this year.
Vietsovpetro is assigned to exploit over 2.9 million tonnes of oil equivalent and 65.4 million cu.m of natural gas this year. The operation of the oil rigs as scheduled is hoped to raise the venture’s target output for 2022 and the years to come./.