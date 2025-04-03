Vietravel launches exclusive tours at HCM City tourism festival 2025

Tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City's central post office. (Photo: VNA)

Vietravel is poised to introduce a wide range of domestic and international tour packages with flexible itineraries and special promotions, particularly for trips in April, May, and June, including major holidays such as Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and Reunification Day (April 30 – May 1), at the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2025.

To offer competitive pricing with diverse experiences, Vietravel has collaborated with both domestic and international service providers, including national tourism boards from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong (China), the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

Vietravel’s Northwest Vietnam tours feature cultural and natural experiences with a discount of 600,000 VND (23.4 USD), offering four-star services and visits to iconic destinations like Cat Cat Village, Fansipan, and O Quy Ho Heaven Gate, starting from 7.5 million USD. Central Vietnam tours are discounted up to 700,000 VND, with itineraries covering Hue, Hoi An, Da Nang, and Quy Nhon starting from 3.5 million VND.

For international travel, Vietravel also offers deep discounts for customers registering at the event, including summer 2025 Thailand tours from 4.99 million VND and Singapore-Malaysia tours from 10.7 million VND. Besides, it introduces specially priced packages for tours to Taiwan (China), mainland China, the Republic of Korea, Europe, Australia, US, and Africa.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2025, themed "Saigon – Ho Chi Minh City: A Vibrant Experience", is an annual event running from April 3 to 6. This marks Vietravel’s 21st year participating./.