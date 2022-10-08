Vietravel Airlines wins Inspirational Brand Award





Founded in late 2019, Vietravel Airlines ran the first commercial flight on January 25, 2021, becoming the first travel airline in Southeast Asia and the fifth commercial carrier in Vietnam.

It offers cultural and tourism experiences to passengers such as in-flight spa and local cuisine with unique sets of food and drinks. With an occupancy rate of more than 92% and a punctuality rate of over 93%, Vietravel Airlines has been among three most punctual carriers over the past nine months.

This year, Vietravel Airlines has been accoladed with Asia's Leading New Airline Award at the World Travel Awards and named among the world's best leisure airlines at Skytrax World Airline Awards for the first time.



It is striving to increase routes to 26 by the end of this year, including 18 domestic and 8 international ones.

With 12 aircraft this year, it expects to serve 15 million domestic and foreign passengers in the next two years./.