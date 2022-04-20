Vietravel Airlines to open more routes to meet travel demand

Vietravel Airlines also reopens the route connecting the capital city and central Da Nang city from April 22 to meet travel demand on the Reunification Day and May Day holidays.



According to the carrier, occupancy on its flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to domestic tourist destinations such as Quy Nhon, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc reached between 80 and 100 percent from April 27 to May 3.



To prepare for the 2022 summer travel season, Vietravel Airlines is offering promotions such as "Excellent Tuesday - no worries about price" for only 8,000 VND per flight, excluding taxes and fees. The programme is applicable to domestic flights. In addition, the airline is also helping passengers during the pandemic with offers to change the names on tickets free of charge.



Vietravel Airlines’ on-time performance (OTP) reached 97 percent in the first quarter of this year, the highest rate among domestic carriers. It is the only carrier that did not cancel flights in the period.



Vu Duc Bien, General Director of Vietravel Airlines, said that maintaining the highest punctuality rate in the industry in the first quarter of 2022 was a great effort, adding that it will contribute to bringing the best experiences to passengers.



In addition to opening more domestic routes, Vietravel Airlines is also working with international aviation authorities to expand its flight network to Northeast and Southeast Asian markets from the second quarter of 2022.



The airline has completed negotiations to increase its fleet to six this year in accordance with its approved roadmap./.