Vietravel Airlines to add more flights in anticipation of peak summer travel

The airline is operating flights to major tourist cities like Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Quy Nhon, and it is scheduled to open Hanoi-Da Lat/Cam Ranh routes on June 7.



Apart from the Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City-Bangkok routes, the carrier has held working sessions with partners to increase charter flights to promising markets in North East Asia.



Vietravel Airlines on May 25 officially launched direct flights connecting two central localities of Vietnam – Cam Ranh and Da Nang with Macau (China).



As of the first quarter of 2023, Vietravel Airlines, which made its debut in late 2020, had operated over 11,600 flights safely and carried close to 2.5 million passengers, with an average occupancy rate of 93.7%.