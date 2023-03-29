Vietravel Airlines runs first charter flight from Daegu to Khanh Hoa

Vietravel Airlines, which began operations in late 2020, welcomed its first charter flight from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Daegu city to the south central province of Khanh Hoa at Cam Ranh international airport on March 28.

It was one of the activities in the airline's expansion plans for 2023, aiming at preparing for the official launch of regular flights connecting Vietnam and the RoK to boost tourism and trade during the upcoming summer season.

From March 28 to May 7, the carrier will work with its partner in the RoK to officially launch a series of 11 charter flights on the Daegu - Cam Ranh route, with a frequency of one flight every five days, and will increase the number of flights according to market demand. It is expected to carry over 2,200 Korean passengers during this period.

At present, Vietravel Airlines is operating five domestic routes connecting the capital city of Hanoi and the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City with major tourist destinations such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Quy Nhon. For international markets, the airline operates direct routes between Hanoi - Bangkok (Thailand) and Ho Chi Minh City - Bangkok (Thailand), with 14 flights per week during peak hours.

Statistics from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam showed that Vietravel Airlines is among the top three airlines with the highest on-time departure rate in the industry, reaching 93%. Its average flight cancellation rate was also the lowest, at only 0.2% throughout 2022./.