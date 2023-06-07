Vietravel Airlines opens route from capital to Da Lat, Cam Ranh

Carrying 400 passengers together, the flights using the Airbus A321 aircraft landed in Da Lat’s Lien Khuong airport and the Cam Ranh international airport.



The new links have pushed the number of routes operated by the carrier between Hanoi and other localities to five, offering more flight options for passengers. Earlier, the airline had already run flights to Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Quy Nhon.



Vietravel Airlines on May 25 officially launched direct flights connecting two central localities of Vietnam – Cam Ranh and Da Nang with Macau (China).



As of the first quarter of 2023, Vietravel Airlines, which made its debut in late 2020, had operated over 11,600 flights safely and carried close to 2.5 million passengers, with an average occupancy rate of 93.7%.



The carrier aims to serve 900,000 passengers in the second and third quarters of this year.



In the first quarter, Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa served 1 million and 2 million visitors, respectively./.