Vietravel Airlines offers travel incentives for summer 2023 at VITM





They include workshops that introduce on-board menus for the summer of 2023, which are carefully created, and unique drinks made by the airline’s flight attendants.

Lovely souvenirs are also available at the airline’s pavilion with a 10% discount for all items during the four-day event.

To create fresh interest in the airline and stimulate buyers, Vietravel also offers tickets priced from only 9,900 VND (0.42 USD) or 0.5 USD on April 13 and 14 and from 9:09 am to 9:09 pm every Saturday and Sunday until the end of October 28 this year.



Vu Duc Bien, General Director of the carrier, said that by joining the fair, it hopes to meet potential partners and exchange experiences. The airline also wants to capture the air travel demand to optimise its potential, contributing to the recovery of the country’s tourism sector in the post-pandemic period.



Themed “Cultural tourism”, the fair will last until April 16 at the Cultural Friendship Palace in Hanoi, featuring 450 pavilions from 51 provinces and cities nationwide and 15 foreign countries and territories.

The event, the leading international tourism fair in Vietnam, is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors and representatives from 3,000 businesses that are interested in seeking cooperation opportunities and partners./.