Vietravel Airlines launches new routes for summer demand

Vietravel Airlines on April 22 opened a new route linking Hanoi and the south central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city, and reopened the route connecting the capital city and central Da Nang city to meet growing travel demand in summer.



Vu Duc Bien, General Director of Vietravel Airlines, said the moves are part of the airline’s operation strategy for 2022.



Since the resumption of tourism activities, Quy Nhon city and Da Nang city have been among destinations that are favoured by domestic and foreign tourists.



According to data from Vietravel Airlines, its flights to these two destinations have seen occupation rates of between 85 and 100 percent recently. For the upcoming holidays of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), fares of flights to the cities are now almost sold out.



To prepare for the 2022 summer travel season, Vietravel Airlines is offering promotions such as "Excellent Tuesday - no worries about price" for only 8,000 VND per flight, excluding taxes and fees. The programme is applicable to domestic flights. In addition, the airline is also helping passengers during the pandemic with offers to change the names on tickets free of charge.



In addition to opening more domestic routes, the airline is also working with international aviation authorities to expand its flight network to Northeast and Southeast Asian markets from the second quarter of 2022.



It has completed negotiations to increase its fleet to six this year in accordance with its approved roadmap./.