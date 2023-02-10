Making news
Vietravel Airlines launches HCM City-Bangkok route
Vietravel Airlines General Director Vu Duc Bien said that the Hanoi-Bangkok direct route, with an occupancy ratio of 91%, is considered the first success of the airline in its journey to conquer the international sky.
On this foundation, the HCM City-Bangkok route was launched with the hope of optimising passengers’ choices and meet the increasing travel demand of people of the two countries, especially during summer, he said.
Thai Consul General in HCM City Wiraka Moodhitaporn said she believed that with its complete tourism ecosystem of parent group Vietravel, the airline will be one of the great choices for passengers, providing them with excellent experiences at good prices.
According to the latest report by Fitch Solutions, Vietnam's international tourism market will thrive in the 2023-2026 period, reaching 13.2 billion USD in 2026 with 22 million foreign visitors.
Thailand is one of the major tourism markets of Vietnam. The launch of the HCM City-Bangkok route is expected to attract more international and domestic tourists in the peak tourism season in summer.
With on-time performance (OTP) reaching 93.2% throughout 2022, Vietravel Airlines was among the top five airlines to receive Skytrax World's Best Leisure Airlines Awards. It was also presented with the Asia's Leading New Airline Award at the World Travel Awards.
Tickets for flights on the route are now available at all official sale channels of the airline with a promotion price from 18,000 VND (0.76 USD), excluding taxes and fees. Initially, Vietravel Airlines will operate one round-trip flight per day on the route, which will be increased in the time to come, using A321 craft./.