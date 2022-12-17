Vietravel Airlines launches first international service



Vu Duc Bien, general director of the carrier said that with the flights, the carrier offers more choices for passengers who have a demand to travel between Vietnam and Thailand with diversified service packages.

At this time of the year, the new route is expected to meet the demand of Vietnamese people living in Thailand who want to return home for the Lunar New Year celebration.

The Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam, Nikorndej Balankura, said that Vietravel Airlines' launch of the route is good news for both Vietnamese and Thai people as they now have more choices in travelling at reasonable costs.

He hoped that the carrier will have more flights that connect major tourism cities of Vietnam and Thailand, which help boost the two countries’ cultural exchanges and tourism.

From the beginning of this year until now, Vietnam is in the top five largest sources of tourists in Thailand with nearly 373,000 visitors, and the Thai market is also among the three most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists.

Currently, Vietravel Airlines is working with the aviation authorities of Vietnam and Thailand on the launch of flights that connect Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok, possibly in January 2023.