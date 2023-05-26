Vietravel Airlines launches direct flights from Da Nang/Cam Ranh to Macau





Flight number VU1337 took off from Macau International Airport at 13.40 (local time) on May 25 and landed at Cam Ranh International Airport at 14:55 (Vietnam time), bringing the first tourists group from Macau to Vietnam after the period of travel restriction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the success of the Hanoi – Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City - Bangkok routes, Vietravel Airlines will operate daily charter flights on the routes Cam Ranh/Da Nang – Macau (China) from May 25.

At the same time, the airline is also working with authorities and partners in countries in Northeast Asia to soon launch flights to Taiwan (China), China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

Together with expanding its international route network, Vietravel Airlines also put into operation the Hanoi - Cam Ranh and Hanoi - Da Nang routes with daily flights from May 26.

General Director of Vietravel Airlines Vu Duc Bien said that the airline has made thorough preparation for opening international routes to help boost Vietnam’s tourism.

According to the General Statistics Office, in the first quarter of 2023, Vietnam welcomed nearly 2.7 million international arrivals, of which 89.8% traveled by air, an increase of 29.4% over the same period last year. These positive indicators are the basis for Vietravel Airlines to promote the expansion of domestic and international markets./.