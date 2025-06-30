Vietravel Airlines acquires first aircraft

Vietravel Airlines welcomes its first Airbus A321 aircraft on June 28 (photo: VNA)

Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, received its first Airbus A321 aircraft under full ownership on June 28 at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, marking a significant milestone in the carrier’s restructuring and expansion plan following the strategic investment from T&T Group.

The ownership of the aircraft ushers in a new stage of development for the airline – one that is proactive, systematic, and sustainable, Vietravel Airlines said.

The newly acquired Airbus A321 has a capacity of 228 seats and is scheduled to begin commercial service in early July. Two Airbus A320s are expected to join its fleet in July, bringing the number of airline-owned aircraft to three.

With the expanded fleet, the airline plans to increase flight frequency on key routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with destinations such as Da Nang in central Vietnam, Phu Quoc Island off the southern province of Kien Giang, and Quy Nhon city in south-central Vietnam, as well as regional international routes, to meet the surging demand for both tourism and business travel.

According to Do Vinh Quang, Chairman of Vietravel Airlines, owning the Airbus A321 is not only a key step towards realising the airline’s strategy to develop a modern fleet, but also a strong testament to its financial strength and operational capabilities. It affirms the airline’s determination to pursue sustainable growth and build a distinctive brand that earns customer trust and market recognition, he added.

Do Vinh Quang, Chairman of Vietravel Airlines(Photo: VNA)

The airline is also actively negotiating with global aircraft manufacturers and major international carriers to establish comprehensive strategic partnerships in the aviation sector, contributing to strengthening its technological capabilities and operational standards, and enhancing its international standing.

Notably, as part of its growth strategy, Vietravel Airlines has approved a plan to increase its charter capital to 2.6 trillion VND (99.6 million USD). This strategic decision is intended to bolster financial capacity to expand its fleet and operations.

With strategic backing from shareholder T&T Group, the airline is entering a new phase of carefully planned and long-term development, aiming to become one of the leading green, professional modern, and sustainable airlines in the region./.