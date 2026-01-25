VIETRADE, RMIT Vietnam partner to strengthen national brands

Vu Ba Phu (L), Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), and CEO of RMIT University Vietnam Scott Thompson-Whiteside, exchange the MoU on January 23, 2026. Photo: RMIT

Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and CEO of RMIT University Vietnam Scott Thompson-Whiteside, on January 23 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on collaboration in supporting Vietnamese businesses to enhance competitiveness and develop national brands at home and abroad.



The event marks a new cooperation period between the two parties, following their ongoing fruitful coordination in capacity-building activities for businesses and promoting Vietnam’s national brand programme ̣(Vietnam Value).



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Phu said the MoU signing heralds a new phase of cooperation between VIETRADE and RMIT University Vietnam. He noted that the combination of their expertise, experience, and networks is expected to help Vietnamese businesses build strong brands and strengthen competitiveness in the global market, thus contributing to sustainable economic growth.



For his part, Thompson-Whiteside stressed that the partnership is built on trust, shared values, and a commitment to enhancing Vietnam’s competitiveness.



He affirmed RMIT University Vietnam’s role as a bridge connecting the country to global knowledge, networks, and opportunities, pledging to work alongside VIETRADE to perform initiatives that bring tangible benefits to businesses, society, and the economy.



Under the MoU, the two sides agreed to establish a long-term cooperation framework in trade promotion, training, research, and education related to brand development and international business.



Building on this framework, they will collaborate to organise activities under the annual Vietnam National Branding Forum; develop and implement training programmes and consultation services for businesses; and conduct research to support policy-making and business strategy development.



VIETRADE will act a coordinator, connecting RMIT University Vietnam with the business community and providing data and guidance for cooperation activities.



The partnership not only showcased the effective cooperation between VIETRADE and RMIT University Vietnam, but also reaffirmed their long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam’s development and international integration. The two sides will continue to expand their collaboration, towards implementing initiatives that benefit Vietnam’ business community and economy./.