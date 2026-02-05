Vietnam’s UN mission marks CPV’s 96 founding anniversary

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, speaks at the ceremony. Photo: VNA

The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) has held a ceremony to celebrate the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), under the chair of Ambassador Do Hung Viet, head of the mission.

Held following the success of the CPV's 14th National Congress, the February 3 ceremony provided an occasion for all officials and Party members of Vietnam’s representative offices in New York to review the Party’s glorious traditions and express profound gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh and previous generations who sacrificed and devoted themselves to the nation’s glorious revolutionary cause.

Sharing their thoughts and memorable experiences on their journeys as Party members, representatives of the diplomatic corps, military attachés, science and technology officials, as well as staff of news agencies and press offices in New York affirmed confidence in the Party’s role and leadership in the cause of national building and safeguarding, advancing Vietnam towards sustainable development on the path of socialism. All affirmed their determination to successfully fulfil assigned tasks, making practical contributions to the joint efforts of the entire Party, people and army to realise national development goals in the new period.

On this occasion, Viet, a delegate to the 14th National Party Congress, briefed officials and Party members on the major outcomes of the congress, affirming its historic significance for the country’s development orientation in the decades ahead and laying a foundation for Vietnam to confidently enter a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

He provided participants with detailed information on the goals, guiding viewpoints, major orientations and strategic breakthroughs identified by the congress, while underscoring the need to instil a mindset of swift and resolute action in implementing the congress’s resolutions in the time ahead. For the first time, the 14th National Party Congress identified external affairs and international integration as “key and regular” tasks alongside national defence and security, reaffirming its commitment to a steadfast foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification, as well as proactive, comprehensive and effective international integration, and positive and responsible contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.

The Ambassador called on all officials and Party members of Vietnam’s representative offices in New York, based on the functions and tasks of each agency, to promptly study, learn and thoroughly grasp the documents of the 14th National Party Congress, so as to apply them appropriately to their work in the host area./.