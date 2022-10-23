Vietnam’s traditional long dresses introduced in Venezuela

The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces of Venezuela (UNEFA) held a ceremony marking Vietnam Women’s Day and an exhibition of Vietnam’s traditional long dresses on October 20.



Speaking at the event, Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Relations for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Capaya Rodriguez spoke highly of the Vietnamese women’s role in making positive contributions to the past struggle for national liberation and current national development.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen expressed his hope that via the event, the Venezuelan people will understand more about Vietnam and its people, thus tightening the friendship between the two countries' people on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 15th anniversary of the two nations' comprehensive partnership.



Visitors at the event were treated to a show of Vietnamese traditional long dresses, conical hat dance performances by Venezuelan artists, and Vietnamese dishes.



Earlier on October 19, a cultural event entitled “Silk with San Marino” was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and San Marino, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of San Marino, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Vietnam-San Marino diplomatic ties./.