Making news
Vietnam’s Tourist Ambassador to RoK honoured for bridging travel cooperation
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong presented a certificate of merit to Ly Xuong Can, Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK), honouring his contributions to promoting tourism, cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries during 2017-2024.
At the event, the Deputy Minister praised the dynamic growth of cultural industry and tourism cooperation between the two nations, noting that they have reached a new high in recent years. He also commended Ly Xuong Can, RoK uagencies in Vietnam, and other organisations and individuals for their active roles in arranging bilateral activities.
Calling this time a favourable moment to deepen collaboration, the official stressed that the Vietnamese Government has adopted numerous policies and institutions to facilitate comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. He affirmed that Vietnam offers an ideal environment and destination for Korean citizens and businesses, stating the RoK will continue to be one of Vietnam’s top priority markets in the coming years.
Ambassador Ly Xuong Can, for his part, expressed his honour to receive the certificate while pledging efforts to boost tourism exchanges between the two countries during his 2024–2029 tenure.
Vietnam has eliminated visa requirements for Korean citizens for stays of up to 45 days. Additionally, the number of flight routes and frequency between the RoK and major Vietnamese cities continues to increase. To further promote tourism exchanges, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) will work with the Korea Tourism Organisation to exchange market information, expand flight routes, and develop offerings tailored to both Vietnamese and Korean travelers.
A the 31st-generation descendant of King Ly Thai To, Ly Xuong Can was first appointed as Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador to the RoK in 2017 and reappointed in 2021. In his role, he has spearheaded numerous cultural exchange and tourism promotion initiatives, including the establishment of the Vietnam tourism promotion office in the RoK and the development of a cashless payment project for Korean tourists visiting Vietnam./.