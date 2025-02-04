Making news
Vietnam’s tourism sector records strong growth during Tet holiday
Vietnam’s tourism industry experienced robust growth during the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday between January 25 and February 2, serving 12.5 million domestic visitors, a 19% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Several provinces and cities recorded a sharp rise in the number of tourists, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Ho Chi Minh City took the lead with 2.1 million visitors, up 16.7% year-on-year, generating 7.69 trillion VND (307 million USD) in tourism revenue, 17.4% higher than in 2024. It was followed by Hanoi with 1 million visitors; Quang Ninh with 969,000 holidaymakers; Ba Ria - Vung Tau with 869,433 tourists; and Khanh Hoa with 825,195 travellers.
International tourist arrivals to Vietnam also saw a significant increase at the end of January and the beginning of February, driven by favourable visa policies and effective promotional efforts by local authorities, the VNAT reported. Popular destinations such as Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Hanoi, HCM City, Kien Giang, and Hue recorded strong growth in the number of international visitors.
To meet the surging demand, airlines increased flight frequencies and added more night services. It was estimated that domestic carriers provided over 6.9 million seats on both international and domestic routes, averaging 227,000 seats per day, a 4% increase compared to the 2024 Lunar New Year.
Beyond road and air travel, cruise tourism also saw notable growth. Da Nang welcomed around 1,800 international tourists aboard the Crystal Symphony and Silver Dawn cruise ships, while Quang Ninh received four major cruise ships carrying 6,000 passengers and 4,000 crew members.
A standout trend in this year’s Tet tourism was the rise of train tours on routes connecting Hanoi and Lao Cai or Quang Binh or Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang route. The railway sector has introduced a special Spring Train service, offering passengers countdown parties, folk games, and traditional Tet cuisine to enhance the festive experience. To accommodate increased travel demand, extra trains were added on both the North-South route and local trains.
Hotels and accommodation facilities across the country have actively prepared for the holiday by upgrading facilities and ensuring sufficient staff. The average room occupancy rates were high in several destinations, including Sa Pa (Lao Cai) at 90-95%, Kien Giang (73.4%), HCM City (65%), Hue (63%), Phu Yen (62%), and Da Nang (50%).
Throughout the holiday, leading travel agencies such as Hanoitourist, Saigontourist, Vietravel, and Benthanhtourist launched a variety of attractive tour packages for both domestic and international travellers, offering diverse promotions. International tours to Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US continued to attract Vietnamese tourists./.