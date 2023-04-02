Vietnam’s tourism promoted at Canada’s Travel and Vacation Show





The event is among activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Canada. It’s also the first major event that Canada has organised in Ottawa since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



More than 150 representatives from embassies, international travel agencies, and travel service operators attended the event, which aims to show the importance and value of tourism products and services now, especially after the pandemic.



Visitors to the show are provided with information about more than 60 international destinations and dozens of Canadian attractions.



Vietnam and Canada are witnessing fruitful relations, especially in the economic field, with their two-way trade value reaching 11 billion CAD (8.31 billion USD).



Currently, the two sides maintain people-to-people and economic exchanges through associations and organisations such as the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association or the Vietnam-Canada Business Association./.