Vietnam’s top legislator attends opening of IPU-152

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and other delegates. Photo: VNA

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam attended the opening ceremony of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152), themed “Nurturing Hope, Securing Peace and Ensuring Justice for Future Generations”, in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 15 evening.



The ceremony saw the presence of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, along with more than 60 speakers, 40 deputy speakers, and over 1,000 legislators from 114 IPU member parliaments.



In his message to the IPU-152, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised the central role of parliaments in translating multilateral commitments into concrete actions at the national level, thereby strengthening the effectiveness of the multilateral system.



Underlining international cooperation, dialogue, and inclusive governance as key elements in responding to global challenges, he proposed promoting partnerships between the UN and parliaments to enhance accountability and public trust.



In his welcoming remarks, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus described the IPU-152 as an event of historical importance with a highly relevant theme, not only globally but also directly related to important developments in regions. The international community shares a responsibility for building peace and justice for future generations, not only through speeches, initiatives or ideas, but more importantly, through people-oriented actions.



He stressed the need to strengthen the role of multilateralism and build a new international relations structure that is fairer and more effective, especially in key areas such as politics, peace, security, and international economic cooperation.



Addressing the event, IPU President Tulia Ackson voiced concern over the growing inequality and serious warnings about the climate crisis and its long-term consequences for the future of humanity.



She affirmed the central role of parliaments in building consensus, guiding policies, and shaping global solutions while calling on parliaments to identify three key directions: inclusiveness promotion, persistent dialogue, and long-term action for future generations, thus reinforcing multilateralism with the UN at its centre.



For his part, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong also emphasised the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting peace, cooperation, and development in regions and around the world, as well as in ensuring better quality of life for people through dialogue and cooperation, building trust, and sharing experiences.



He called on the IPU-152 to discuss and adopt two important resolutions on the role of parliaments in establishing robust mechanisms for post-conflict management and restoring fair and lasting peace; and on building an equitable and sustainable global economy with the role of parliaments in combating protectionism, reducing tariffs, and preventing corporate tax evasion.



The IPU-152 is scheduled to last until April 19. Chairman Tran Thanh Man is expected to deliver an important speech at its general debate./.