Making news
Vietnam’s Thang Long, Co Loa ancient citadels spotlighted at France exhibition
The historic Prieure Saint-Ayoul Monastery in Provins of France opened an exhibition on July 6, highlighting the heritage of Vietnam’s Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Co Loa ancient citadel.
This event marks a major milestone in the enduring cultural partnership between Hanoi and the Ile-de-France region, while opening new avenues for heritage preservation and tourism cooperation.
Despite rainy weather, the opening drew a large crowd of Provins residents and officials, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, and representatives from various Vietnamese localities.
Bringing Vietnam’s ancient capitals to life, the exhibition features immersive displays of images, videos, and rare artefacts. Highlights include interactive digital content, QR code access, and multimedia presentations, which also explores intangible heritage like festivals, cuisine, and traditional customs.
Nguyen Thanh Quang, Director of the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, noted that this year’s exhibition builds on the promotional effort launched in 2022. The centre has refreshed the content and added digital features to enhance interactivity, he said, adding that the exhibition reflects Hanoi's growing cooperation with the Ile-de-France region and the city of Provins.
Ambassador Thang called the exhibition a proud moment, emphasising that this is the first international introduction of Co Loa, which deserves global recognition and can be a cultural bridge between the two nations.
Provins Mayor Olivier Lavenka welcomed the Vietnamese delegation warmly, noting the historical significance of the monastery, once home to the famed Champagne fairs – a factor in Provins’ UNESCO World Heritage designation.
He noted that Co Loa was Vietnam’s first capital, laying early state foundations. Thang Long Citadel followed, marking the height of Vietnam’s medieval era. The official said he hopes Co Loa will one day be UNESCO-listed as well.
Since 1989, Hanoi and Ile-de-France have built a model of decentralised cooperation. Recent initiatives have embraced digitalisation, making Vietnamese heritage globally accessible.
Quang said his centre is working with Provins to bring artefacts and information online. Even those who can't visit in person can explore Thang Long Citadel virtually, including via Provins’ website, he added.
Provins Tourism Director-General Laurence Marchal said that showcasing Thang Long at the Prieure Saint-Ayoul, which welcomes over 1.2 million visitors annually, enriches the experience and deepens cultural ties.
Jean Francois Robin, a local resident, praised the initiative. He said that thanks to a 2022 exhibition, most local people now appreciate Hanoi and its Thang Long Imperial Citadel. It's great to see Hanoi represented here in Provins, he stated.
A cooperation agreement signed on October 1, 2024 outlines the 2025–2027 phase of the partnership between the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre and Provins, focusing on heritage exhibitions, tourism, academic forums, and technical assistance to further bring into play the values of Co Loa, a special national relic site. It also includes training and experience sharing.
Running from July 2025 to December 2026, the Thang Long and Co Loa exhibition is more than a cultural display—it’s a vivid symbol of the Vietnam–France friendship. It aims to deepen mutual understanding, boost tourism, and solidify bilateral ties.
Ambassador Anh noted that this joint effort demonstrates the two cities' cooperation in preserving and promoting world heritage—not just for today but also for future generations./.