Vietnam’s tank team finish 4th in Army Games semifinals
This was the first time the Vietnam People's Army tank team have advanced to the semifinals in the category.
Overall, the team ran 13 rounds in 2 hours 10 minutes and defeated 19/24 targets, becoming the squad with the most goals shot down in the race.
China finished first in 1 hour 51 minutes and 55 seconds, followed by Kazakhstan with 1 hour 53 minutes and 13 seconds, and Azerbaijan with 2 hours 1 minute 20 seconds. All the three teams shot down 16 targets.
According to the organiser's rules, each participating team consist of three pools with three members each. Starting at the same time, they race, clear obstacles, and shoot at targets. It is not until a pool returns to the starting line can the next pool of that team begin its turn.
On this occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi came to cheer for the Vietnamese team in the semifinals at the Alabino training ground in Moscow region.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondent, the diplomat affirmed that Vietnam's participation demonstrated the close cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in all fields, especially in security and defense, especially when the two nations are celebrating their 10th founding anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership. This also shows that the Vietnamese military is integrating into the world, and striving to ensure peace, security and stability in the region and around the world, he noted./.