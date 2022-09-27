Vietnam’s State leader meets with President of Japan’s House of Councillors  

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with President of the Japanese House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa in Tokyo on September 26 as part of his stay to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.



Expressing his deep condolences over the death of former PM Abe, President Phuc said cooperation between the Vietnamese and Japanese parliaments has recorded great strides in recent years.



Otsuji appreciated the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation’s participation in the funeral, which he said reflects the country’s respect for late PM Abe. He also highlighted the willingness to continue reinforcing bilateral cooperation, including parliamentary ties, as Abe wished.



President Phuc held that the Vietnam - Japan extensive strategic partnership, including relations between the parliaments, has becoming increasingly strong and effective.



He said he hopes the two countries will further increase cooperation activities, especially amid the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023, boost delegation exchanges at all levels, and enhance collaboration between their legislative bodies.



For his part, the Japanese upper house’s leader shared his guest’s view on the fields needing stronger cooperation in, affirming that Vietnam is an important partner for Japan, especially in terms of economy, trade and human resources.



He noted the House of Councillors will continue advocating bilateral relations, particularly in infrastructure building, ODA provision, technology transfer, farm produce trading, labour, and locality-to-locality links.



To help strengthen bilateral ties, he voiced his wish to visit Vietnam and discuss issues of multifaceted cooperation, including parliamentary ties, with the country’s leaders.



At the meeting, the two sides also agreed to maintain close cooperation in international issues and support the role and stance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), thereby contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development./.