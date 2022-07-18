Vietnam’s senior officials visit Laos to attend celebrations of diplomatic ties anniversary

Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong was received by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking Party and State delegation have been on a visit to Laos to attend the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).



The Vietnamese officials were received separately on July 17 by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane.



During the meetings, Thuong highlighted the significance of the establishment of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties 60 years ago and the signing of the treaty 45 years ago, which marked milestones in the history of the relations between the two Parties and States.



Thanking Laos for consistently providing support for Vietnam, he expressed his delight at the steady growth of the special ties between the two nations, contributing to maintaining political stability and socio-economic development in each country and heightening their international status.



He proposed both sides direct their concerned ministries and local administrations to actively coordinate in implementing agreements signed by leaders of the two Parties, Governments and National Assemblies; deepen the political ties; and successfully organise visits by the two countries' leaders and activities marking the Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022.



He also suggested the two sides further share experience in Party building, socio-economic development and international integration; closely cooperate in defence, security and external affairs; and together address issues hampering the effectiveness of the bilateral economic partnership.



Echoing Thuong’s view, the Lao leaders also said they are happy to see the bilateral ties expanding in various areas, bringing practical benefits to people of both nations.