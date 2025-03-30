Vietnam’s scenic landscapes attract Hollywood filmmakers

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photo: VNA

With its stunning natural scenery, rich cultural heritage, and competitive production costs, Vietnam is fast becoming a sought-after filming destination for Hollywood.

Hollywood turns to Vietnam

Riot Studios recently chose Cat Ba archipelago in the port city of Hai Phong as a key filming location for its latest project. According to Rose Lam, its global executive producer, the production team scouted several countries, including Japan and the Republic of Korea, before selecting Vietnam for its breathtaking landscapes and strong local support.

The project, a nine-episode television series based on the hit game League of Legends, is set to premiere on major streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO. With over 650 million players worldwide, the series is expected to showcase Vietnam’s natural beauty to a global audience.

Nicholas Simon, CEO of Indochina Productions, highlighted Vietnam’s growing appeal to international filmmakers, citing its diverse landscapes, reasonable costs, and strong government backing. The country has previously hosted major Hollywood productions, including Kong: Skull Island, which helped turn Ninh Binh province’s Trang An into a global tourist hotspot.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to integrating cinema and tourism, emphasising film as a powerful tool to promote the country’s history, culture, and landscapes. He also noted ongoing efforts to streamline filming permits and improve logistical support for international film crews.

Red carpet rolled out for Hollywood

Vietnam ramped up efforts in 2024 to attract more film producers. The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) recently hosted a roundtable on Vietnam-US film cooperation, bringing together Hollywood producers and industry experts.

VFDA President Ngo Phuong Lan underscored recent improvements in film permit procedures and the creation of a Production Attraction Index (PAI) to highlight Vietnam’s most film-friendly locations. With its vast and varied terrain from towering mountains to pristine beaches, each region serves as a natural film set.

Vietnam’s proactive approach was evident during the filming of Kong: Skull Island, when local authorities provided extensive logistical support, hotels offered special rates, and local workers volunteered to assist the production.

Now, Cat Ba is once again drawing Hollywood’s attention. Vu Huy Thuong, Deputy Director of Hai Phong’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, noted that if Riot Studios’ project is a success, it could further elevate the international profile of Cat Ba and nearby Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site—boosting both tourism and film investment.Experience shows that locations featured in blockbuster films often become top tourist destinations. New Zealand saw a tourism boom following The Lord of the Rings, while the RoK’s film and TV industry has helped drive record visitor numbers. Vietnam has the potential to leverage its cinematic appeal in a similar way.

Vietnam is also strengthening international partnerships to develop its film industry. Minister Hung highlighted deepening cultural and tourism ties between Vietnam and the US, particularly since the two nations established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023.

With its breathtaking landscapes, filmmaker-friendly policies, and a clear strategy for industry growth, Vietnam is poised to become a major hub for film tourism.

Projects like the League of Legends not only enhance Vietnam’s cinematic profile but also serve as a gateway to sustainable tourism growth and global cultural recognition./.