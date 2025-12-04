Making news
Vietnam’s richest tycoons climb global wealth rankings as stocks rally
Vietnam’s two richest billionaires saw their net worth surge as a market rally has prolonged, according to Forbes’ real-time data.
The benchmark VN-Index rose nearly 1% to over 1,717 on December 2 – its fifth rising session, with liquidity reaching nearly 22.4 trillion VND (862 million USD), up more than 1.3 trillion VND from the previous session.
Forbes data showed that Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong’s wealth jumped 1.2 billion USD on December 2, placing him among the top five global gainers of the day. The increase came as VIC shares rose 1.89% to 275,000 VND (10.58 USD), lifting Vingroup’s market capitalisation to more than 1 quadrillion VND (38.5 billion USD) – the only Vietnamese firm above that threshold.
Vuong now holds an estimated 24.7 billion USD, ranking 92nd globally and becoming the second-richest person in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesian tycoon Prajogo Pangestu, founder and chairman of Barito Pacific, a major energy and petrochemicals conglomerate who has 42 billion USD.
Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao also saw a sharp increase in her assets, which rose 233 million USD to nearly 5 billion USD, driven by gains in VJC shares, which jumped 6.87% to 217,900 VND. Shares of HDBank, where she serves as Vice Chairwoman, also rose 1.6%.
Thao climbed to 830th on Forbes’ global billionaire list. Her rising net worth follows Sovico’s recent divestment of more than 65 million HDBank shares worth over 1.9 trillion VND to meet ownership limits under the 2024 Law on Credit Institutions.
Vietnam currently has five US-dollar billionaires recognised by Forbes: Pham Nhat Vuong, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Tran Dinh Long of Hoa Phat Group (2.7 billion USD), Ho Hung Anh of Techcombank (2.3 billion USD), and Nguyen Dang Quang of Masan Group (1.1 billion USD), with a combined net worth of 35.7 billion USD./.