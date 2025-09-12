Vietnam’s rice exports remain stable despite import pauses by Philippines, Indonesia

Rice exports of Vinh Phat Co., Ltd. in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s rice exports are unlikely to be significantly affected in the short term, Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang said at a meeting on September 11 with businesses and associations following reports that the Philippines and Indonesia had temporarily suspended rice imports from early September.

Thang further stated that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) will report to the Prime Minister, seeking directives for banks to offer preferential credit, support debt restructuring, and resolve VAT refund bottlenecks.

He stressed that Vietnam’s rice sector needs swift short-term measures and long-term strategies. Immediate steps include addressing credit and tax issues and promoting trade, while longer-term efforts should focus on leveraging the autumn–winter crop, diversifying markets, and restructuring production to ensure farmers’ profitability and confidence, he added.

Bui Thi Thanh Tam, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Northern Food Corporation (Vinafood 1), affirmed that farmers’ rice output is being fully purchased. State-owned enterprises are temporarily stockpiling hundreds of thousands of tonnes, helping stabilise supply and prices.

Tran Tan Duc, member of the Board of Directors of the Southern Food Corporation, noted that after a brief decline, paddy prices have rebounded thanks to imports from Africa and national reserves. On September 11, high-quality paddy was sold at over 6,000 VND (0.23 USD) per kg, while ordinary paddy held steady at around 5,000 VND per kg.

Pham Thai Binh, Chairman of Trung An Hi-Tech Farming JSC, said the summer–autumn crop has been largely harvested, so the Philippines’ suspension will not greatly affect overall export plans.

Several businesses also urged the Government to support exports and release inventories quickly to maintain credibility with international partners.

According to the Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development, by the end of August, Vietnam had harvested 3.13 million hectares of paddy, yielding 20.52 million tonnes. The remainder of the year will focus on the autumn–winter crop, with plans to plant more than 708,000 hectares – a key resource for balancing supply and demand if linkages among farmers, cooperatives, and enterprises function smoothly.

The department emphasised the need for investment in post-harvest infrastructure, including dedicated rice storage facilities, standard milling lines, and modern preservation technology. Without these, the supply chain risks congestion during the peak harvest. With adequate infrastructure, enterprises could strategically stockpile and choose optimal selling times based on contracts and global prices rather than being forced into quick sales for cash flow.

The Plant Production and Protection Department forecast that an additional 13.8 million tonnes of paddy will be harvested in the last four months of 2025, including some 6 million tonnes from the Mekong Delta’s autumn–winter crop – a unique advantage over regional competitors./.