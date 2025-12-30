Vietnam’s power system ranks second in ASEAN

A wind farm in Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s power system now ranks second among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members in terms of installed capacity, according to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).



EVN reported that by the end of 2025, the total installed capacity of the national power system, excluding imported electricity, reached about 87,600 MW, an increase of nearly 6,400 MW compared to 2024.



Of the total, renewable energy sources, including wind, solar and biomass, accounted for around 24,453 MW, or 27.9%; coal-fired power nearly 28,100 MW, or 32.1%; and hydropower 24,640 MW, or 28.1%.



Regarding power generation, the system’s peak load (Pmax) reached 54,370 MW, up 11.1% year on year. Total electricity production and imports in 2025 are estimated at 322.8 billion kWh, an increase of 4.6% from 2024.



Electricity output by EVN’s parent company was 55.01 billion kWh, accounting for about 17.7% of the total. Power plants operated by generation corporations (GENCOs) produced 75.38 billion kWh, or nearly 24.2%, while non-EVN power producers generated around 180.37 billion kWh, or almost 58%.



To ensure a stable power supply - particularly in northern Vietnam - EVN directed its units to proactively implement a range of measures and worked closely with the National System and Market Operator (NSMO) to flexibly operate power sources. EVN successfully completed water releases for the winter–spring crop in the Red River Delta, with total discharge of 3.27 billion cubic metres, saving nearly 21% compared with the original plan.



On fuel supply, EVN coordinated closely with the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Corporation, Dong Bac Corporation, and PVN/PVGas to ensure sufficient fuel for power generation in line with actual operating conditions.



In electricity retail and customer services, total commercial electricity sales stood at 287.85 billion kWh, up 4.9% year on year. All electricity services are now provided online at level 4 via the National Public Service Portal. Online request handling accounted for 77.5%, electronic payment transactions reached 99.7%, and the time required for new power connections was further reduced.



In parallel with the reorganisation of provincial- and commune-level administrative units in 2025, EVN’s subsidiaries streamlined their organisational structures and completed the transition to new operational models, ensuring uninterrupted business operations and customer services.



Investment and construction activities continued to deliver positive results. For the second consecutive year, EVN exceeded its investment plan, with total disbursement reaching 125.78 trillion VND (4.79 billion USD), up 14.7% from 2024. Many major projects were completed or advanced, including the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion, the 500 kV Lao Cai–Vinh Yen transmission line, and power supply projects for Con Dao special zone.



Notably, two power source projects with a combined capacity of 1,400 MW were launched, while three projects totalling 610.5 MW were commissioned. Preparations for new LNG and nuclear power projects also made progress, in line with the adjusted Power Development Plan VIII.



To date, 100% of communes nationwide has access to electricity, and 99.85% of households were connected to the national grid, including 99.77% of rural households./.