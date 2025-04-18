Vietnam’s post-war achievements mark a new April 30 victory: Bolivian politician

Panels and banners celebrate the 50th anniversary of national reunification in HCM City. Photo: VNA

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Ignacio Mendoza Pizarro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Bolivia said from a war-ravaged country with a poor economy and outdated infrastructure, Vietnam has emerged as one of the most dynamic economies in the world, steadily asserting its position on the global stage.

Mendoza described Vietnam’s development achievements as a continuation of the nation’s enduring qualities: resilience, firmness, dynamism, and self-reliance. He noted that Vietnam’s experience in economic reform and foreign investment attraction are of strong interest to Bolivia’s ruling alliance and to revolutionary movements around the world.

According to the Bolivian politician, a pivotal factor behind Vietnam’s success was the Communist Party of Vietnam’s timely and pragmatic decision to undertake economic reforms suited to the country’s realities. These included the establishment of a balanced and synchronised economic system covering goods, services, finance, real estate, labour markets, and science and technology development strategies.

Mendoza also praised Vietnam’s inclusive policies aimed at reducing regional disparities, expanding citizen rights, and preserving its rich ethnic and cultural diversity. These elements, he said, have played a central role in shaping the country’s national growth strategies, particularly in an era of rapidly evolving global economic dynamics.

He underscored Vietnam’s impressive indicators in trade and macroeconomic stability, calling them clear evidence of a sustainable development cycle driven by an independent and sovereign nation.

Reflecting on the significance of the April 30 victory, Mendoza cited the iconic words of revolutionary leader Che Guevara, who once fought and died in Bolivia, at the 1966 Tricontinental Conference: “We must create two, three or many Vietnams.” He affirmed that the spirit of Vietnam’s victory remains a lasting source of inspiration for global revolutionary movements, especially in Latin American nations like Bolivia.

He emphasised that Vietnam’s victory on April 30 ushered in a new era in global order, one in which no country can arbitrarily resort to force to interfere in the internal affairs of another./.