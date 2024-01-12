Making news
Vietnam’s Pho nominated among 20 of the world’s best soups: CNN
About the Vietnamese culinary delight, the top-20 list article published on the news site on January 8 quoted Andrea Nguyen, author of “The Pho Cookbook”, as saying Pho is among Vietnam’s most recognised culinary exports.
And while today’s pho restaurants serve a wide range of flavors, beef is the original. By 1930, Nguyen explained, the soup was served with slices of raw beef cooked gently in the broth.
According to the article, the broth is simmered for hours with cinnamon, star anise, and other warm spices to create a wonderfully aromatic base for this rice noodle soup. Today, beef pho remains the most beloved version in Vietnam, with options that include the original raw beef, a mix of raw and cooked beef, brisket, and tendon.
Other dishes in the list include Banga of Nigeria, Borscht of Ukraine, Bouillabaisse of France, Caldo verde of Portugal, and Chorba frik of Algeria, Libya, and Tunisia./.