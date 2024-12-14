Making news
Vietnam’s “pho”, “nem” take Italy by storm
The event drew around 100 guests, including representatives from travel agencies, airlines, media, Italian ministries, diplomatic missions, and international organisations.
Introducing “pho” (Vietnamese noodle soup) and “nem” (spring rolls) to Italian and international friends, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung emphasised that both Vietnamese and Italians share an intense passion for food, which is not only central to daily life but also deeply intertwined with each nation’s history, culture, art, and identity. It is a beautiful connection that binds the two nations together, he stated.
Participants enjoyed a video presentation on how "pho" and "nem", two of Vietnam’s most iconic dishes, are made. Both are considered among the world’s top 10 must-try dishes. With the sophisticated combination of simple ingredients with rich spices, they have become symbols of Vietnamese culinary culture.
In the crisp early winter air of southern Europe, guests were delighted by the rich flavours of "pho" — the savoury broth, tender beef, fresh herbs, and the perfect balance of spice and sourness from chili, garlic, vinegar, and lime. The thinly sliced meat absorbed the broth's warmth, creating a harmonious fusion. Crispy golden spring rolls, filled with savoury goodness and served with a tangy-sweet dipping sauce, rounded out the culinary experience.
Hailing the Vietnamese Embassy’s idea to organise the event, Valentina Muiesan from Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that "pho" and "nem" carry deep emotional connections, evoking memories of home and family. Muiesan expressed confidence that this event, alongside the upcoming direct flight between Hanoi and Milan in July 2025, will boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between Italy and Vietnam on the foundation of the already solid political ties.
Maurizio, an Italian with a deep affection for Vietnam, said that tasting "pho" and "nem" was a valuable way to better understand Vietnam and its people. He said he believes the event will open new doors for Italians to explore Vietnamese culinary traditions and cultural richness.
Riccardo Panzarella of TravelGateway described "pho" and "nem" as cultural ambassadors for Vietnam. Many Italians have developed a fondness for Vietnam after tasting these dishes. He also expressed excitement about the new direct flight, which will enhance tourism between Italy and Vietnam, and affirmed his company’s ongoing support for tourism initiatives.
The World Tourism Organsation ranks Vietnam among the top 20 countries with the most significant tourism potential, especially known for its street food, which has been consistently ranked among the best in the world. For three consecutive years, Vietnam has topped the list of Asia’s leading culinary destinations./.