Vietnam’s peacekeepers install security fencing in Abu Qussa

Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has completed installing a 380m-long metal security fencing around a UNISFA military observation station in Abu Qussa on the border between South Sudan and Sudan.



The fencing, made from 127 Y-shaped and 126 I-shaped columns, lies about 500km away from the unit’s position. The observation station was placed here to monitor how concerned parties observe peace agreements along the border.



As the Vietnamese unit boasted an efficient approach and close coordination with others of the mission and worked on weekends, the installation had been finished after 14 days, six days ahead the initial plan.



According to Colonel Mac Duc Trong, chief of the unit, the independent task was performed by 17 officers. The unit has made good preparations in logistics and technical affairs, ensuring sufficient provision of tools and equipment, he added.



Since its deployment at UNISFA, the unit has completed the repair and maintenance of a 50km arterial road passing through the Amiet wholesale market, regularly rescued bogged trucks, and built drainage in residential areas./.