Vietnam’s North-South railway named one of world’s most incredible train journeys

Vietnam’s North-South railway has been named as one of the world's most incredible train journeys in 2025 by Lonely Planet. Photo courtesy of Traravico

Vietnam’s North-South railway, known as the Reunification Express, has been named among the world's 24 most incredible train journeys to book in 2025, according to Australian travel magazine Lonely Planet.



“This is one of Southeast Asia’s best-loved railways – and one of the most epic overnight train journeys in the world,” Lonely Planet wrote.



“There is no more atmospheric way to haul into Vietnam’s twin metropolises as this train rattles through historic cities and swooshes beside spectacular coastlines.”



Departing daily from HCM City to Hanoi, the Reunification Express takes passengers on a journey to explore the stunning diversity of Vietnam’s landscapes. Spanning approximately 1,726 kilometres, this two-day journey offers a unique opportunity to witness the country’s beauty from the comfort of a train.



Worlds apart from hurried flights or exhausting bus travel, taking the train offers a chance to slow down and truly experience the journey. Passengers can choose between comfortable air-conditioned soft sleeper cabins for restful relaxation or soft seats for those who prefer to enjoy the scenery while chatting. Onboard, you have the opportunity to meet fellow travellers from various regions.



The journey passes through many of Vietnam's most stunning scenic spots. Photo courtesy of Traravico

From the train window, the S-shaped land of Vietnam unfolds majestically, showing the beauty of each region. The train makes stops at major stations like Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hue and Vinh, each showcasing its own unique culture and distinct way of life.



Take advantage of the brief stops at stations to soak in the local atmosphere and sample traditional snacks such as banh mi, xoi ga (chicken sticky rice), or nem chua (fermented pork roll) – delicious flavours that capture the essence of each area.



Other incredible train journeys listed by Lonely Planet include the California Zephyr in the US, the Lake Titicaca train in Peru, the express train from Beijing to Lhasa in China, the TranzAlpine in New Zealand, and the Bergensbanen in Norway./.