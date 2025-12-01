Vietnam’s new science, technology, innovation strategy introduced to Vietnamese scientists in Germany

Prof. Dr. Sci. Nguyen Xuan Thinh of TU Dortmund University, who is also Acting President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Germany and Chairman of the Vietnam–Germany Innovation Network (VGI), speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Office of Science and Technology at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany on November 29 hosted a roundtable in Berlin to introduce key breakthroughs in the 2025 Law on Science, Technology and Innovation and Vietnam’s strategic orientations for the sector.

The event brought together a working delegation from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and a large number of Vietnamese scientists and intellectuals residing in Germany.

Opening the discussion, Nguyen Phu Binh, Deputy Director of the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) and head of the working delegation, said the visit aimed to present major new provisions of the 2025 law and recently issued State policies, including special mechanisms that highlight the role of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals.

He stressed that the roundtable also sought to collect expert feedback and encourage greater engagement from the Vietnamese academic community in Germany in finalising guiding decrees, circulars and policy instruments to ensure the law is implemented effectively.

Speaking on behalf of the Vietnamese scientific community in Germany, Prof. Dr. Sci. Nguyen Xuan Thinh of TU Dortmund University, who is also Acting President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Germany and Chairman of the Vietnam–Germany Innovation Network (VGI), highlighted the importance of strengthening connections among scientists and research institutes in Germany and harnessing the intellectual resources of Vietnamese scholars abroad.

Thinh expressed the hope that MoST would expand joint funding programmes for researchers, especially young scientists, while promoting thematic workshops and collaborative research initiatives linking Vietnam with Germany’s leading research networks.

He also shared experiences in building joint research projects in Vietnam, cooperating with domestic universities and institutes, and supporting Vietnamese delegations during working visits to Germany—efforts that have contributed to fostering connections among scientists of both countries and supporting the training of research talent in Vietnam.

Binh emphasised that international cooperation remains essential for advancing Vietnam’s science-technology capacity and requires the active participation of overseas Vietnamese experts.

He noted that the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation effective from October, 2025 includes a range of policies designed to attract and utilise overseas Vietnamese and foreign specialists, covering recruitment, employment, training, remuneration, housing, and recognition./.