Vietnam’s National Day observed in Sri Lanka

The August 29 event saw the attendance of Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Douglas Devananda, Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, and former Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, among others.



In her remarks, Tam highlighted the significance of the National Day, and achievements Vietnam has recorded across spheres over the past 79 years. She appreciated the support and cooperation of partner countries and friends, including Sri Lanka, during the cause of national defence, construction and development.



The diplomat also noted with pleasure positive developments in the bilateral ties, with regular meetings between the two countries’ leaders, stable two-way trade, and substantial potential for cooperation in tourism, culture, and education.



For his part, Devananda extended greetings to Vietnam on the National Day, and highly valued the country’s achievements and advanced position in the international arena.



The minister noted that with similarities in geography, history, and culture, Vietnam is a model for Sri Lanka to follow, especially in agriculture, fishery, foreign investment attraction, and private economic development.



To promote the image of Vietnam, the Vietnamese embassy organised an exhibition featuring photos, objects and video clips on the Vietnamese land and people, along with economic cooperation opportunities.



On this occasion, it coordinated with the Sri Lanka - Vietnam Solidarity Association to lay a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue located in the Colombo Public Library./.