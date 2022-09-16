Vietnam’s National Day marked in Geneva

The Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva held a ceremony on September 14 marking the 77th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam and the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s entry to the UN.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang said since Vietnam gained independence on September 2, 1945, the Party, State and people of Vietnam have made constant efforts to protect national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as citizens’ right to freedom, happiness and prosperity.



Vietnam has also joined hands with the international community to deal with global issues such as post-COVID-19 recovery, poverty reduction, climate change response and fulfillment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, he said.



He added that Vietnam gives priority to promoting gender equality, empowerment for women and protection of vulnerable groups, prevention of gender-based violence and discrimination, especially in the process of dealing with urgent global challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change, which are also Vietnam’s major priorities when running for a seat at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.



According to him, Vietnam maintained socio-economic stability in 2021 and the first half of this year. It is stepping up transition to digital economy, innovation, green and sustainable growth, harmonising economic development with environment protection and ensuring welfare for citizens.



Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Delegation of Vietnam in Geneva, stressed that Vietnam always upholds and supports multilateralism, the UN Charter and international law; promotes international cooperation to cope with global challenges more effectively.



Vietnam is ready to contribute more to the UN’s activities and running for a seat at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, she said.



She reiterated Vietnam’s commitment to making further contributions at the UN and bolstering more effective cooperation with the UN for the cause of national construction and defence, and for peace, cooperation and development in the world.



Participants at the event were also treated with Vietnam’s traditional music and food./.