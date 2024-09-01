Vietnam’s National Day marked in Cambodia, Laos, Russia

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang (R) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 30 to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang highlighted great achievements made by Vietnam in the past 79 years of struggle for national independence as well as in the cause of national construction, development and renewal.

Vietnam is stepping up industrialisation and modernisation, aiming to build a prosperous, strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised nation, achieving upper-middle income status by 2030 and becoming a high-income developed country by 2045, he said.

The ambassador expressed his optimism about Vietnam-Cambodia robust economic ties, citing that two-way trade reached 8.6 billion USD in 2023 and nearly 7 billion USD in the first eight months of this year. The figure is expected to exceed 10 billion USD again in 2024, with cooperation in other areas also continuing to flourish.

Tang believed that the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship, guided by the motto of “Good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability”, will continue to advance and grow stronger for the benefit of their people, the ASEAN Community and beyond.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea, for his part, said Cambodia highly evaluates and continues to cherish the partnership built by leaders of both countries, noting that mutual trust and understanding have been further consolidated through state and local visits.

The two countries should not only maintain this momentum but also strive to further solidify it, he said.

On the occasion, President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Maha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet sent congratulatory messages to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and PM Pham Minh Chinh, reaffirming their commitments to cooperate closely with Vietnam to further foster the fraternal ties for the mutual benefit of both countries, and a shared vision for a peaceful, stable, harmonious and prosperous ASEAN Community and beyond.

Vietnam's National Day was also marked in Laos as the Vietnamese Embassy hosted a banquet on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Chargé d' affaires Phan Minh Chien underlined the continuous development of the Vietnam - Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation over the past year.

The diplomat also emphasised the wholehearted support and assistance of the Lao Party, State and people to Vietnam's cause of national construction and defence.

Also on August 30, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse in the southern Lao province of Champasak held a ceremony to celebrate Vietnam's National Day.

Meanwhile, Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy, along with officials from the Lao Embassy in Moscow, came to the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow to offer their congratulations./.