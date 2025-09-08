Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Slovakia

At the celebration of Vietnam’s 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025) and the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1950 – 2025) in Bratislava, Slovakia, on September 6. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia held a ceremony in Bratislava on September 6 to celebrate Vietnam’s 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025) and the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1950 – 2025).

The event was attended by representatives of the Slovak Government, members of the diplomatic corps, international friends, and a large number of Vietnamese expatriates.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang stressed that National Day is an occasion to honour the indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people, which has turned the country into a symbol of peace, development, and international integration.

He reviewed the nation’s remarkable achievements in its renewal and integration processes, including the establishment of diplomatic relations with 194 countries, the maintenance of 38 strategic and comprehensive partnerships, and participation in more than 70 international organisations and major multilateral forums.

Giang noted that the former Czechoslovakia, of which Slovakia was a part until 1993, was among the first countries to recognise the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam), laying the foundation for today’s strong bonds of friendship and cooperation. The recognition of the Vietnamese community as the 14th officially acknowledged ethnic minority in Slovakia in 2023 further reflects this enduring relationship and opens up new opportunities for cultural exchange and people-to-people connectivity.

The ambassador expressed his confidence that the bilateral ties will continue to grow and soon be elevated to a strategic partnership.

In his welcome speech, Slovak Minister of Finance Ladislav Kamenický underlined that the 75-year-long diplomatic relations testify to mutual trust, respect, and cooperation for development. He highly valued the contributions of the Vietnamese community, describing them as a vital cultural, economic, and friendship bridge between the two nations.

Kamenický expressed his hope that the two countries would further expand cooperation in diverse fields such as trade, energy, education, tourism, and cultural exchanges, thereby laying a solid foundation for long-term relations.

The programme featured vibrant traditional Vietnamese music and dance performances, as well as authentic cuisine including pho, nem ran (fried spring rolls), and banh cuon (steamed rice rolls).

Also on September 6, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic held a Vietnam film day to introduce the country’s people and culture to local and international audiences./.