Vietnam’s Nation Day celebrated in Washington D.C.
The Vietnamese Embassy in the US has hosted a ceremony at the Vietnam House in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).
The event saw the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Brent Christensen, Senator Roger Marshall, Congressman Seth Moulton, ambassadors and representatives of foreign missions in the US, along with close friends and partners from the US government, businesses, academia, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US.
In his remarks, Dung recalled the historic moment 80 years ago when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 2, 1945. That declaration crystallised decades of the struggle for national liberation and an inspiration for independence and self-determination movements worldwide, he emphasised.
The ambassador briefed the distinguished guests on Vietnam’s remarkable transformation from one of the poorest agricultural nations to the world’s 35th largest economy, a leading destination for trade and investment, and an increasingly vital link in global supply chains. He underscored Vietnam’s ambition of becoming a upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a developed, high-income nation by 2045.
Among the most remarkable developments in Vietnam’s modern history has been the transformation of the relationship with the US, he said, stressing from former adversaries, the two nations have become friends, and today they are Comprehensive Strategic Partners. “We are bound together by shared interests, mutual respect, growing trust, and a common vision of a prosperous future,” he said.
Today, Vietnam is the US’s eighth-largest trading partner, while the US ranks as Vietnam’s second-largest. American investors are among the top ten sources of foreign direct investment in Vietnam, while Vietnamese companies are expanding operations in the US, contributing to job creation and supply chain resilience. These flows reflect the complementary strengths of the two economies and the growing strategic interests the two nations share, according to the diplomat.
Despite major changes at home and abroad, 2025 has seen continued momentum in the Vietnam – US relations, most clearly demonstrated by sustained engagement at every level. Party General Secretary To Lam and President Donald Trump have had two phone calls this year, continuing their candid and constructive dialogue. In the coming days, a delegation from Vietnam, led by State President Luong Cuong, will attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly and the High-level Week to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the UN in New York and hold bilateral meetings with US and international counterparts. Besides, exchanges across all channels continue to underscore the depth and breadth of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Dung expressed his confidence in the momentum throughout the remaining months of this year, hoping that the top leaders of both sides will soon have the opportunity to meet in person.
At the celebration, the US guests laid stress on the meaningful cooperation journey, reconciliation spirit, and prospect for the future of the bilateral ties.
Christensen noted that the settlement of post-war consequences and people-to-people ties paved the way for stronger economic, strategic, and cultural relations. About 30,000 Vietnamese students currently studying in the US, one of the six largest international student groups, contribute over 1 billion USD to the US economy and return home as enduring bridges between the two nations.
Marshall highlighted the trust and shared vision reflected in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, citing that bilateral trade has tripled over the past decade, from 45 billion USD to over 140 billion USD. He also pointed to concrete outcomes such as Vietnam’s purchase of Boeing 737 Max aircraft and Kansas agricultural products, alongside major US investments by companies like Intel, Apple, and Nike.
Meanwhile, Moulton expressed his special affection for Vietnam, calling it his favourite country for its meaningful shared history, people, beauty, and diverse cuisine. He hailed Vietnam’s reconciliation efforts, which have opened up a brighter future for the younger generations of both countries./.