Vietnam’s Lunar New Year enchants foreigners

As the vibrant colours of the Lunar New Year (Tet) sweep across Vietnam, the festive spirit is not confined to the Vietnamese alone. Foreign entrepreneurs, tourists, and students are irresistibly drawn to this traditional holiday.

French national Didier B. Boissonnet, having celebrated Tet for the second time, was utterly charmed, describing the experience as "enchanting."

Vietnam really rolls out the red carpet for visitors, especially during Tet festivities, Boissonnet shared from his recent adventure in Nha Trang where he enjoyed an electrifying performance by world-renowned DJ and music producer Alan Walker. "It's clear Vietnam is innovating, bringing a fresh, youthful vibe to its tourism scene".

The allure of Tet has also caught the attention of European travelers, with a considerable number from Poland showing keen interest. Poland's cold winter makes Vietnam's warm beaches, mouth-watering cuisine, and diverse cultural experiences particularly appealing. The period from October to March sees a surge in Polish visitors eager to escape the chill back home.

CEO of Vietluxtour Tran The Dung highlighted a noticeable shift in tourist preferences this year, saying that tourists are now looking for more than just package deals, they want bespoke experiences. From custom Free & Easy (F&E) tours to à la carte options, there is a growing demand for luxury and relaxation among Vietnamese expatriates and international guests alike.

A representative from Sun Group observed a similar trend, with an increase in foreigners choosing to celebrate Tet in Vietnam, particularly from the Republic of Korea, China, and Taiwan (China), where Tet resonates deeply.

Popular spots like Da Nang and Phu Quoc are becoming go-to destinations for their ease of access and stunning landscapes, bolstered by new international flight routes.

From January 27 to February 2, Nguyen Hue Street in Ho Chi Minh City will be transformed into a floral wonderland, showcasing an array of blossoms and artistic installations, attracting millions eager to soak in the festive atmosphere.

In District 8, a floating flower market provides a slice of authentic Vietnamese culture, where vendors from the Mekong Delta, Central Vietnam, and even the northwest gather to sell unique plants, flowers, and fruits.

In the southeastern province of Tay Ninh, the Spring Festival at Ba Den mountain promises a visual treat with over 115,000 tulips in bloom, drawing visitors to this serene location.

The capital city of Hanoi keeps its doors open for cultural enthusiasts during Tet, with special exhibitions and historical sites. Suburban areas like Me Linh host vibrant flower, while tours of renowned flower villages such as Hong Van in Thuong Tin district and Phu Dong in Gia Lam district provide serene, picturesque landscapes. Visitors can also explore craft villages like Quang Phu Cau, known for incense-making in Ung Hoa district, and the famous Bat Trang pottery village./.