Vietnam’s leaders offer condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
In the messages, the leaders of Vietnam offered deep condolences to the Royal Family, Government, parliament, and people of the UK, expressing their acknowledgement of the Queen’s sentiments towards and precious support for the two countries’ cooperation.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent condolences to UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96./.