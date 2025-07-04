Vietnam’s largest reconstructed whale skeletons recognised on Ly Son Island

The two reconstructed whale skeletons at Lang Tan relic site on Ly Son island district (Photo: Quang Ngai newspaper)

The Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings) has officially recognised two reconstructed whale skeletons housed at Lang Tan relic site on Ly Son island district (now Ly Son Special Zone), the central province of Quang Ngai as the largest of their kind in Vietnam.

The record, awarded on June 20, highlights the Lang Tan relic site in Ly Son as the site preserving and exhibiting two ancient whale skeletons, each dating back 250–300 years.

The larger skeleton, measuring 22 metres in length, is locally known as Dong Dinh Dai Vuong, while the smaller, 18 metres long, is referred to as Duc Ngu Nhi Vi Ton Than. Each includes 50 vertebrae, 28 ribs, and a complete skull.

In 2020, Ly Son authorities launched a restoration project and built a dedicated exhibition space at the Tan Lang relic site. The restoration was completed in 2022, and since then, efforts have been made to promote the site to visitors.

Residents say dozens of whale skeletons are preserved on the island, but only these two —Dong Dinh Dai Vuong and Duc Ngu Nhi Vi Ton Than— remain intact and have been fully restored, earning them national recognition.

In addition to preservation efforts, Ly Son islanders continue to uphold the traditional whale worship, a long-standing cultural feature of Vietnam’s coastal communities.

Lang Tan, now home to the country’s largest whale skeletons, has become a popular destination for visitors exploring the volcanic island of Ly Son./.