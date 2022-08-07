Making news
Vietnam’s largest breast milk bank inaugurated in HCM City
The facility with a total investment capital of 6 billion VND (256,500 USD) is able to pasteurise 62 litres of milk per day.
This is the second breast milk bank in the South and one of four breast milk banks operating in Vietnam. The inauguration of the new facility is expected to increase chances of survival for premature, low birth weight and pathological babies.
According to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, at present, the infant mortality rate remains high in Vietnam, accounting for 70-80% of all deaths in children under 1 year old.
He cited studies showing that among the solutions to reduce infant mortality, breast milk is the most important. Breast milk not only helps children grow up quickly and comprehensively, but also strengthens the immune system, especially in the period when the child’s immune system is not yet complete.
Passive antibodies passed from mother to baby in breast milk will help the baby fight many infectious diseases in the living environment.
Every year, the Neonatal Department of Hung Vuong Hospital takes care of thousands of premature, low birth weight and pathological babies mostly based on formula milk as there is no donated or stored breast milk. The establishment of the breast milk bank is highly appreciated providing milk to these unfortunate children. So far 17 mothers have donated 235 litres of raw milk to the bank.
“We hope that many other mothers will know about the breast milk bank and volunteer to donate milk to help save the lives of other unfortunate children,” said Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital./.