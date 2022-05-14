Making news
Vietnam’s Kurash team win seven gold medals at SEA Games 31
Tram claimed the gold medal in the women’s under-70kg class.
The Vietnamese team also bagged one silver and two bronze medals on May 13 - the third and also last competition day in Kurash, which featured the men’s under-73kg, the women’s under-57kg and under-70kg categories.
Head coach of the national Kurash team Nguyen Tuan Hoc attributed the success to the attention of sports authorities, careful preparations over the last two years, and high determination of athletes.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.